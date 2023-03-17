Several EKY dispatchers graduate from Public Safety Dispatch Academy at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - 25 new dispatchers will soon join the ranks at law enforcement agencies across the state, including several from our region.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the members of Class 148, who recently graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at Eastern Kentucky University.
All dispatchers have to go to basic training before they are able to serve with any police organization.
The course ran four weeks and included 164 hours of academy training.
In the mountains, Kylreece Brown will join the Hazard Police Department, Michael McQueary will head to Pulaski County 911, and Carolyn Stalvey with put on a headset for Lawrence County 911.
Here is a list of the other graduates from the class:
Maci Dean Breeden, Carrollton Police Department
Alanna B. Claywell, Bowling Green Police Department
Shelby Rae Cooper, Cynthiana-Harrison County E-911
Mahala D. Crider, Hickman County Dispatch
Christine Emily Downs, Marion-Crittenden County E-911
Kaitlyn Renae Gumm, Barren-Metcalfe ECC
Barnetta A. Jennings, Lexington Enhanced 911
Kylee S. Kendall, Kenton County ECC
Mytaya Treneese Knight, Fulton County Dispatch
Clarence R. Madison, II, Fayette County Schools Police Department
Michael Chad McAllister, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly A. Nader, Lexington Enhanced 911
Shelby Madison Powell, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications Center
Andrew Pursley, Owensboro Police Department
Autumn Faith Roberson, Bath County 911
Kayla Bethanie Saupe, Trigg County E-911
Holly Page Simpson, Monroe County E-911
Stephanie Standridge, Oak Grove Police Department
Caleb Randall Stringer, Jessamine County E-911
Brayden Tolliver, Boone County PSCC
Tera N. Wardrip, Breckinridge County Dispatch
