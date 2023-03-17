Several EKY dispatchers graduate from Public Safety Dispatch Academy at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - 25 new dispatchers will soon join the ranks at law enforcement agencies across the state, including several from our region.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the members of Class 148, who recently graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at Eastern Kentucky University.

All dispatchers have to go to basic training before they are able to serve with any police organization.

The course ran four weeks and included 164 hours of academy training.

In the mountains, Kylreece Brown will join the Hazard Police Department, Michael McQueary will head to Pulaski County 911, and Carolyn Stalvey with put on a headset for Lawrence County 911.

Here is a list of the other graduates from the class:

Maci Dean Breeden, Carrollton Police Department

Alanna B. Claywell, Bowling Green Police Department

Shelby Rae Cooper, Cynthiana-Harrison County E-911

Mahala D. Crider, Hickman County Dispatch

Christine Emily Downs, Marion-Crittenden County E-911

Kaitlyn Renae Gumm, Barren-Metcalfe ECC

Barnetta A. Jennings, Lexington Enhanced 911

Kylee S. Kendall, Kenton County ECC

Mytaya Treneese Knight, Fulton County Dispatch

Clarence R. Madison, II, Fayette County Schools Police Department

Michael Chad McAllister, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly A. Nader, Lexington Enhanced 911

Shelby Madison Powell, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications Center

Andrew Pursley, Owensboro Police Department

Autumn Faith Roberson, Bath County 911

Kayla Bethanie Saupe, Trigg County E-911

Holly Page Simpson, Monroe County E-911

Stephanie Standridge, Oak Grove Police Department

Caleb Randall Stringer, Jessamine County E-911

Brayden Tolliver, Boone County PSCC

Tera N. Wardrip, Breckinridge County Dispatch

