School officials take extra measures after increasing numbers of illness

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools throughout the region are dealing with illness.

In Perry County, the district functioned on NTI Days for Thursday and Friday.

CFO of Perry County Schools Jody Maggard says the district has seen a decreased number in attendance due to sickness.

“If you ask the building principals, if you talk to school staff, if you talk to medical professionals, a lot of people are getting sick. And so we just took the opportunity to take a couple of days off and make it a four day weekend to see if we could get through this little spell and come back Monday ready to go,” he said.

He says officials are working over the weekend to sanitize the school.

Instructional Supervisor Josh Baker says they are working to protect substitute teachers.

He said, “with the sickness, it is always tougher because a lot of our subs are retired teachers, or they may have health concerns for themselves, or they may be sick themselves.”

He also added that there are only so many substitutes that can be at a single school at once.

With a limited number of substitutes and increasing levels of sickness, district officials decided to transition to NTI days to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Ernie Scott unexpectedly died in his home on Sunday
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Travis Perry breaks KHSAA record once again
Lyon County’s Travis Perry breaks “King” Kelly Coleman’s all-time scoring record

Latest News

Hillside Theater
Hillside Theater begins to open back up
LESLIE VBALL COACH
‘We have to play for her, and we have to keep remembering her’: HS volleyball team honoring coach through memories
The Spring Elk Tour season is underway at Breaks Interstate Park.
Breaks Interstate Park excited for another season of elk excursions
Hillside Theater
Hillside Theater