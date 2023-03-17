Rain chances around for St. Patrick’s Day, much cooler air moves in this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The luck of the Irish will not be with us today as rain chances continue and temps fall after an early high.

Today and Tonight

Friday will feature two things: Scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs will top out in the mid-50s before lunchtime and drop into the 40s by early this evening. The deeper into the day we get, the less the rain chances get. Those winds could gust up to 30 mph at times, so be careful out there.

Tonight, skies will slowly clear and that will take us down into the upper 20s for lows.

Weekend Forecast

Sun and clouds will be around both weekend days and it will be chilly. Saturday will likely be the colder feeling of the two days thanks to some breezy conditions. Highs will top out in the mid-40s before dropping to around 20 overnight.

Sunday will top out around the 40-degree mark but only get into the mid-20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Spring will start officially at 5:24 p.m. Monday and it will start on a sunny note. Temperatures will still be a little below average though, only topping out around 50.

Our dry trend of weather will continue into midweek with a slow temperature climb. We could make it to 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Rain chances return to finish out the week on Thursday and Friday, but we stay fairly mild temperature-wise.

