Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office personnel posted to Facebook on Thursday that they are seeing a new phone scam in the area.

The post said there is currently a scammer posing as department officials that is threatening people with “some type of legal action” if they don’t pay the scammer.

Those with the department said if someone is calling you claiming they are an employee with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and they try to get you to pay money because you missed court or may be in legal trouble, you should hang up.

Officials said that is not how the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office conducts business.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.