Pike County bridge reopens following severe flood damage

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July 2022, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been working to repair and replaces bridges and roads following severe flooding.

“In District 12 alone, we had over 100 bridges and structures that sustained damage,” said KYTC District 12 PIO Shantana Woodward. “Some of that damage may have been minor all the way up to total replacements as in the case here of KY-610.”

The nearly 100-year-old bridge on KY-610 near the Virgie community of Pike County sustained heavy damage due to the flooding and was closed soon after for replacement. On Wednesday, the bridge was reopened. Allowing folks in the community to get to US-23 without the nearly 25-minute detour.

“Bringing communities back together, getting everybody, you know, back seeing everyone, back on track, without those added hours on the road,” said Woodward.

Despite the progress, crews with KYTC are still working on repairs.

“Even though it’s open, we don’t have the black top down. So, we’re asking people to still continue to use caution, to slow down, until we can get all of that finished and that won’t happen until, you know, mid-spring when our plants reopen,” said Woodward.

Woodward added that the reopening of the KY-610 bridge is a step towards getting back to normal following the July floods.

“This has really been a step forward for us and getting back on our feet and getting everything back to pre-flood. We still have a ways to go, but this is a step in the right direction.” said Woodward.

Woodward also said she hopes the new bridge would serve the community just as long as the original bridge has.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.