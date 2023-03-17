North Laurel rally comes up short against GRC in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite a late rally, North Laurel’s journey will end in the first round.

The Jaguars’ season ends in the same spot for the second year in a row with a 62-54 loss to George Rogers Clark in the first round of the UK Health Care KHSAA Sweet 16.

GRC opened up on fire, with a 18-5 opening run in the first quarter with North Laurel shooting two of 11.

Reed Sheppard came out in the second quarter firing, scoring 13 points to help bring the Jags within eight going into the break.

The Cardinals responded with a run of their own coming up with their own 21-7 run to take a 22-point lead with 1:53 to go in the third quarter, but North Laurel was undeterred.

Sheppard, Ryan Davidson and Brody Brock led North Laurel in a defensive effort to cut the GRC lead to within six with 13 seconds to go, but late turnovers kept the blue and green from closing the gap any further.

Sheppard led all scorers with 23 points and seven assists.

North Laurel finishes the season with a 25-11 record.

North Laurel-GRC final stats (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.