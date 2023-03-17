Laurel County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying armed robbery suspects

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At 4:40 a.m. on Friday morning, an armed robbery took place at the Spur Station #6 off Highway 770 in Southern Laurel County.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for help identifying the people captured by the station’s surveillance video.

Those with the sheriff’s office say more than one suspect may be involved.

The first suspect was a man wearing a dark hoodie and a black jacket.

The second was a man wearing a blue hoodie.

The third suspect was a man wearing a camouflage jacket.

There was also a black 1992 Ford pickup truck involved in the robbery.

If anyone knows who these suspects are, those with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking you to call them at (606) 864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

