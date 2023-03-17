Laurel County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying armed robbery suspects

laurel county
laurel county(Photo courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At 4:40 a.m. on Friday morning, an armed robbery took place at the Spur Station #6 off Highway 770 in Southern Laurel County.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for help identifying the people captured by the station’s surveillance video.

Those with the sheriff’s office say more than one suspect may be involved.

The first suspect was a man wearing a dark hoodie and a black jacket.

The second was a man wearing a blue hoodie.

The third suspect was a man wearing a camouflage jacket.

There was also a black 1992 Ford pickup truck involved in the robbery.

If anyone knows who these suspects are, those with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking you to call them at (606) 864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information
Ernie Scott unexpectedly died in his home on Sunday
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Travis Perry breaks KHSAA record once again
Lyon County’s Travis Perry breaks “King” Kelly Coleman’s all-time scoring record

Latest News

Trial date tentatively set for man accused in murder of KY lawmaker’s daughter
Senate Bill 150, a controversial “anti-trans” bill, received near-party line votes in both the...
Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam
Knox County Fiscal Court receives emergency road aid