Knox County Fiscal Court receives emergency road aid

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) recently announced the Knox County Fiscal Court will be awarded more than $60,000 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds.

The awarded funds are allotted for slide repairs on Pigeon Roost Road and Tan Yard Cemetery Road.

The slide repair for Pigeon Roost Road will be located 0.40 miles east of KY-718, and the slide repair for Tan Yard Cemetery Road will be located 0.1 miles north of KY-6.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Knox County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Jim Gray, Transportation Secretary for KYTC.

The Knox County Fiscal Court will be responsible for repair work.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.