Kentucky Senate passes medical cannabis bill

(Cordell Wright)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Just days after passing through a senate committee, a bill to legalize and regulate medical cannabis in the Commonwealth has passed through the state Senate, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

According to the reporting from the newspaper, Senate Bill 47 passed the chamber 26-11.

The bill now has enjoyed support in the House during the past several sessions, and it is believed that Gov. Andy Beshear would sign the bill.

However, the bill as passed still has several restrictions. Once the law takes effect in 2025, medical cannabis users will not be allowed to smoke the substance, and will need to have a qualifying medical condition, such as cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, or PTSD.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
Ernie Scott unexpectedly died in his home on Sunday
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director

Latest News

SOAR’s third Healthcare Career Pathway Fair invited local schools, healthcare providers, and...
‘They’re 100% the future’: SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair for students
Active shooting training
KSP helps to prepare EKY school for active shooter situations
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Timmy L....
Laurel County man arrested on charges relating to firearm possession, public intoxication
The two women were arrested after the infant died at the hospital on Friday.
Two people arrested in connection to Human Trafficking case