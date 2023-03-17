Kentuckians react to controversial passage of ‘anti-trans’ bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tense discussions on and off the Senate floor led to Senate Bill 150 passing in the General Assembly.

Now, people on both sides of the bill are sharing their thoughts on how it could affect students, families, and educators across the commonwealth.

It’s been a controversial topic of discussion all session long.

Thursday’s last-minute combination of two “anti-trans” bills left Fayette County Board of Education Chairman Tyler Murphy feeling disheartened.

“Frankly, for many of our students, families, and staff members it’s frightening as well,” said Murphy. “I thought it was important for us to make clear that we as a school community stand in solidarity and support of everyone in our community. Our students, our staff, and families that identify as LGBTQ or who stand in solidarity and alliance.”

Language from House Bill 470, which deals with restricting gender-affirming medical treatments, was added to Senate Bill 150, which talks about educators not having requirements to use pronouns and having requirements to have parental notification on sexually related matters.

David Walls, with the Family Foundation, says he’s been working with legislators to get this bill passed.

“Three kind of important parts have a unifying theme of protecting our kids, empowering parents. We’re just excited because this is going to be a win for the commonwealth, parents, and for our kids,” said Walls.

Senate Bill 150 is now headed to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

While people in favor of the bill say they’re glad they were able to get the bill passed before the veto period, those opposed say they’ll continue to speak out against this anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.