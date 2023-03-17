Hillside Theater begins to open back up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The iconic Hillside Theater in Hazard is slowly coming back.

The business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With new management, the theater is still in the same location off of Morton Blvd.

The theater began their soft opening on Friday, showcasing “Scream VI.”

Officials with the theater hope to have their new Facebook page up before the grand reopening on Friday, April 24.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.