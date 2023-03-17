EKY students gather for regional TSA competition

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from schools across Eastern Kentucky gathered at Hazard Community and Technical College to compete in a regional Kentucky Technology Student Association event.

This is the second year students are gathering to show off STEM-related skills at the KYTSA competition.

Event sponsor Stanley Pigman wants kids to learn beyond textbooks.

“It’s much more interesting, and more likely to hold their interests. So, that’s what we’ve seen, and then we promote the engineering curriculums around the region,” Pigman said.

Stanley Pigman founded a first generation scholarship program for students looking into STEM fields.

Some recipients of the scholarship competed at the event.

“Getting access to all of that information all at once played a big part in allowing me to choose what’s right for me,” Pikeville High School student Maddox Parsons said.

The competition also connects teachers, which creates a communication link that helps students find pathways to success.

“Learning how to compete and the rules and regulations are all new, and it’s great to compete with other area schools and learn from them as well,” Williamsburg High School teacher Bill Conn said.

Students also gain communication skills that can enhance learning and teamwork.

“Last year, leadership skills, we really didn’t know what to expect coming in, but we’ve already seen growth in our program. We’ve went from seeing competition in just four events last year to ten out of 12 this year,” Floyd County School of Innovation teacher Cortney Kidd said.

The Floyd County School of Innovation will be hosting another regional STEM competition on April 4.

