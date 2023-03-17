Douglass defeats Martin Co. at Sweet 16, but both leave game victorious

Both Martin County and Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington had special stories behind their fight for the state title.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both Martin County and Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington had special stories behind their fight for the state title.

Students and fans from Martin County drove nearly two and a half hours to Lexington.

“You know the 606 bands together—the area code of the mountains. We started the school year with historic flooding. I think it really did a lot to pull the communities together. Pull the mountains together,” said Jason Humphreys of Pikeville.

This group is with a band that’s made up of Pike County Central students. Martin County has faced challenges with finances and size, and their neighbors wanted to help them out in the postseason.

“As our band director Jason Johnson said, ‘it was just an organic experience where the Pike Central band just came in and started playing for Martin County.’ It was just an impromptu performance,” said Angela Lockhart of Pikeville.

On the other side of the court, Frederick Douglass fans had a much shorter drive, but the road to get there was a long one.

“Everybody has been excited. Everybody has been ready to go,” said Frederick Douglas senior Thomas Howard. “We had our girls lose, and that was tough, but we’re ready to cheer on the boys and help them when the state championship.”

For Howard and his classmates, they are experiencing something no other Douglass class has: seeing their school in the Sweet 16. Capping off what has been a wild high school experience.

“It’s awesome because with COVID and stuff, this year it’s more open than it has been since freshman year. We’re having fun and just trying to take it all in,” Howard said.

Ultimately the Broncos outshined the Cardinals, as the journey to their first state title still has time on the clock.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
Ernie Scott unexpectedly died in his home on Sunday
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director

Latest News

The original bridge was built in 1927 and served the community for nearly 100 years.
Pike County bridge reopens following severe flood damage
bridge
Pike Co. Bridge - Jordan 6
Kentucky Senate passes medical cannabis bill
SOAR’s third Healthcare Career Pathway Fair invited local schools, healthcare providers, and...
‘They’re 100% the future’: SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair for students