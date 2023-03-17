Corbin man arrested for meth possession, stolen firearm

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff Office’s K-9 Deputy Brian France and Constable Robert Smith arrested 40-year-old Steven D. Graves of Corbin on Thursday night.

The arrest took place on Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles Southwest of London.

Before the arrest, Graves was pulled over by police after it was reported he was driving in an unsafe manner.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Graves was wanted on a Knox County warrant.

When Graves was being arrested, it was also discovered that he was in possession of methamphetamine and had a loaded and cocked .380 pistol that was determined to be a reported stolen firearm out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Officers also found that Graves was a convicted felon from a 2003 home invasion and assault in Michigan.

Graves was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property – firearm.

In addition, Graves was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest with failure to appear in court.

Graves was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.