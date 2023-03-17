Clay County business cleaning up following two fires

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy afternoon for firefighters in Clay County on Thursday.

Officials with the City of Manchester fire department were dispatched to a fire just before 5 p.m. at the Dollar General store in the Manchester Shopping Center.

When crews arrived, they evacuated the store so they could start fighting the original fire.

Firefighters were able to contain that one in a small location inside the store.

Just before they cleared the scene, they discovered a second fire under the floor in some electrical wiring.

Based on reports, no serious damage was reported from either fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.