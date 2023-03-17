Clay County business cleaning up following two fires

Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook(City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy afternoon for firefighters in Clay County on Thursday.

Officials with the City of Manchester fire department were dispatched to a fire just before 5 p.m. at the Dollar General store in the Manchester Shopping Center.

When crews arrived, they evacuated the store so they could start fighting the original fire.

Firefighters were able to contain that one in a small location inside the store.

Just before they cleared the scene, they discovered a second fire under the floor in some electrical wiring.

Based on reports, no serious damage was reported from either fire.

