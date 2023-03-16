‘What we need right now is to tackle the problem’: GOP gubernatorial candidate visits EKY

KELLY CRAFT
KELLY CRAFT(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of the Republican gubernatorial candidates have started making stops across the state. On Thursday, Kelly Craft visited four Eastern Kentucky counties.

Craft, one of the 12 GOP candidates made her first stop of the day at Pine Mountain Grill on Thursday morning. She shared the changes she hopes to make in Kentucky.

“Upon my first week in office I’m going to dismantle the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education. I am certain are good people in the Kentucky Department of Education, but they have been silenced,” said Craft.

She also said one of her goals is to stop the opioid crisis in Kentucky. A heavy topic for other GOP candidates such as Daniel Cameron who hosted his fentanyl forum on Wednesday.

“It is easier to get across the border in Arizona than it is to get into a UK basketball game,” said Craft. “Everyone has to be engaged when it comes to fighting the Fentanyl that’s coming into the state of Kentucky.”

Craft mentioned the needs Eastern Kentucky is still facing months after the flood. Craft was asked what she would do to better help flood survivors.

“What we need right now is to tackle the problem. Where FEMA hasn’t come in where our state government hasn’t been there. There’s lots of empty promises. East Kentucky is tired of empty promises,” she said.

Craft also stopped in Johnson, Perry and Bell Counties on Thursday.

In addition to Craft, several other republican gubernatorial candidates have visited Eastern Kentucky in recent weeks including Alan Keck, Bob Devore and Daniel Cameron.

