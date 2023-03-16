Wayne County man arrested during drug trafficking investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rick S. Hughes, 37, of Monticello, on Wednesday during a drug trafficking investigation.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working to intercept illegal drugs on KY-90, heading east. The deputies believed Hughes was going to Pulaski County to purchase illegal narcotics and bring them back to Wayne County to resale them.

After the deputies saw the vehicle heading westbound on KY-90, they conducted a traffic stop as it entered the city limits of Monticello.

When deputies told Hughes about the drug investigation, Hughes gave them permission to search him and his vehicle.

During the search, deputies found a bag of a crystal substance that was believed to be methamphetamine along with $1,522 in cash.

While processing paperwork at the sheriff’s office, deputies determined the substance was meth and weighed about 16 grams.

Hughes was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree (greater than equal to two grams of meth).

Hughes was booked and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

