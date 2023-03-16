Wayne County man arrested during drug trafficking investigation

During the arrest of Rick S. Hughes, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found a bag of a crystal...
During the arrest of Rick S. Hughes, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found a bag of a crystal substance and seized $1,522 of cash.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rick S. Hughes, 37, of Monticello, on Wednesday during a drug trafficking investigation.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working to intercept illegal drugs on KY-90, heading east. The deputies believed Hughes was going to Pulaski County to purchase illegal narcotics and bring them back to Wayne County to resale them.

After the deputies saw the vehicle heading westbound on KY-90, they conducted a traffic stop as it entered the city limits of Monticello.

When deputies told Hughes about the drug investigation, Hughes gave them permission to search him and his vehicle.

During the search, deputies found a bag of a crystal substance that was believed to be methamphetamine along with $1,522 in cash.

While processing paperwork at the sheriff’s office, deputies determined the substance was meth and weighed about 16 grams.

Hughes was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - first degree (greater than equal to two grams of meth).

Hughes was booked and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Latest News

Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senators working to pass House Bill 470
Meth with police light background
Kentucky man sentenced to 10 years for role in methamphetamine conspiracy
Two people arrested on multiple charges in Pulaski County
Clay County man arrested for receiving stolen property