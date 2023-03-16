Two people arrested on multiple charges in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Somerset Police Department received a tip on Friday, March 10th, about a man in possession of firearms and violating his probation.

Probation and Parole officers along with Somerset PD went to the individual’s home and conducted a search.

They found alcohol, ammunition and firearm magazines. Officers with Somerset PD also found fentanyl pills, cocaine, nearly 21 grams of marijuana, scales, other drug paraphernalia and $2,272 in cash.

Probation and Parole officers arrested Nijal Fitzpatrick and Shauntae Fitzpatrick.

Nijal Fitzpatrick was charged with the following charges:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance - first offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)

Possession of Controlled Substance - first degree, first offense (Cocaine)

Drug Paraphernalia, Buy or Possession

Shauntae Fitzpatrick was charged with the following charges:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance - first offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)

Possession of Controlled Substance - first degree, first offense (Cocaine)

Drug Paraphernalia, Buy or Possession

Trafficking in Marijuana - first offense

Both were booked and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

