Two people arrested in connection to Human Trafficking case

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in connection to a Human Trafficking case involving a teenager following an extensive investigation.

On January 30th, a Harlan County Deputy Sheriff was alerted of a reported incident, where a man attempted to buy nude photographs of a teenage girl. The claim led to an investigation.

Through the investigation, an officer found evidence of a plot between two men to promote human trafficking by selling nude photographs of a teenage girl. The officer obtained two warrants on the men.

On February 27th, Justin Harris, of Harlan, was arrested and charged with Promoting Human Trafficking Victim under 18 years old.

On March 12th, Shawn Smith, of Cumberland, was arrested in London by the London Police Department for Human Trafficking Commercial Sex Activity.

The case is still being investigated and more charges are pending.

