Thunder Over Louisville plans underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Surprises are in store for the 34th Thunder Over Louisville.

Kentucky Derby Festival planners say the entire show is already mapped out.

“So the big deal each year, obviously is how do we plus it,” Thunder Over Louisville show producer Wayne Hettinger said. “How do we take the same basic concept, put a new twist to it so it’s fresh and new. Anything new and exciting. That we can add to it that nobody has seen before.”

Hettinger gave a preview of what viewers can expect.

“The biggest change, right now for this year as far as fireworks go... a lot of color,” Hettinger said. “A lot of color. Most of the fireworks come from different countries. Spain, for whatever reason has really come on strong with their development of fireworks with color. We are going to see colors that we have never had before and they’re brilliant.”

Businesses are also booking fast.

In Jeffersonville, Upland Brewing is three tables away from being sold out. Next door, The Jefferson Venue’s outdoor deck is almost at capacity.

“Now is the time to get your ticket,” Mike O’Donnell, Upland Brewery General Manager said. “Don’t wait to see what’s going on with the weather. You just want to get it now so that way you don’t miss out on this great view we’ve got going on over here.”

You can watch the entirety of Thunder Over Louisville on WAVE News on April 22.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.