Steady rain returns ahead of more chilly air

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds continue to build throughout the region this afternoon and evening as our next system works into the region, providing us with a nice soaking rain before a return to more winter-like conditions.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase as we bring in more warmth and moisture to the region ahead of our storm system. We should stay dry into the overnight hours, when showers will begin to spill into the region. Lows remain mild, in the upper 40s.

Showers look steady as we head through the day on Friday as the cold front looks to sweep through the region. We’ll see highs up near 60° before the front moves through. While this does look like a steady rain, it doesn’t look like a heavy rain, so we’re not looking at any flooding or severe weather with this system. As moisture moves out, we will continue to see showers diminish, but as cold air filters in behind the front, we may see some rain showers switch to snow showers as lows fall back into the lower 30s.

The Weekend and Beyond

After a couple of flurries on Saturday morning, we look to see some clearing skies as we head through the morning and into the afternoon. While sunshine remains a likely feature of our weekend forecast, so will the cold air. Highs stay in the lower to middle 40s on both Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows staying in the middle 20s.

The sunny pattern continues into the beginning of the new work week as slightly milder air works in. Highs make a run at the lower to middle 50s as we head into Monday and Tuesday. We may see a few more clouds try to filter in as we head into the day on Tuesday ahead of an approaching system for the middle and later parts of next week.

