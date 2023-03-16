‘They’re 100% the future’: SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair for students

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working with area healthcare providers to pave a pathway to the future for the workforce of tomorrow.

SOAR’s third Healthcare Career Pathway Fair invited local schools, healthcare providers, and medical education programs to the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“We can’t force any student to stay here. But we can definitely provide them the chance to meet people who can give them an education here- can give them the opportunity to grow,” said SOAR Strategic Communications Coordinator Claudette Enriquez.

The event provided information, education, and presentations to show students the various healthcare career opportunities in the mountains- sprinkling in hands-on opportunities and prizes. Students say it opened the conversation about options for some and helped others solidify their decision to pursue a healthcare path.

“That’s something I didn’t even know- you could go into the health field with social work,” said Northpoint Academy senior Adam Conn. “I didn’t know that but that’s something I would like to pursue.”

SOAR representatives say events like this are only possible because of the partners who come together to make it happen.

“Because they know that even though students are a small percentage of Eastern Kentucky, they’re the 100% the future,” said Enriquez.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Latest News

Active shooting training
KSP helps to prepare EKY school for active shooter situations
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Timmy L....
Laurel County man arrested on charges relating to firearm possession, public intoxication
The two women were arrested after the infant died at the hospital on Friday.
Two people arrested in connection to Human Trafficking case
Smart Start Ribbon Cutting
New daycare in EKY town could benefit working families