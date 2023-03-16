‘They’re 100% the future’: SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair for students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working with area healthcare providers to pave a pathway to the future for the workforce of tomorrow.

SOAR’s third Healthcare Career Pathway Fair invited local schools, healthcare providers, and medical education programs to the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“We can’t force any student to stay here. But we can definitely provide them the chance to meet people who can give them an education here- can give them the opportunity to grow,” said SOAR Strategic Communications Coordinator Claudette Enriquez.

The event provided information, education, and presentations to show students the various healthcare career opportunities in the mountains- sprinkling in hands-on opportunities and prizes. Students say it opened the conversation about options for some and helped others solidify their decision to pursue a healthcare path.

“That’s something I didn’t even know- you could go into the health field with social work,” said Northpoint Academy senior Adam Conn. “I didn’t know that but that’s something I would like to pursue.”

SOAR representatives say events like this are only possible because of the partners who come together to make it happen.

“Because they know that even though students are a small percentage of Eastern Kentucky, they’re the 100% the future,” said Enriquez.

