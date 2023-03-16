Senators working to pass House Bill 470

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is the last day of the legislature before a break that lasts until the end of the month.

Lawmakers are expected to meet throughout the day to pass bills they believe Gov. Andy Beshear is likely to veto, one is a controversial bill that deals with gender-affirming treatments and health care.

State senators are in the process of trying to pass House Bill 470. The bill could restrict gender treatments and is opposed by the transgender community.

While amendments have been filed, some lawmakers are still questioning whether the bill will be called up for a vote in the Senate.

One of the senators to file an amendment to the bill was Senator Danny Carroll, (R)-District 2. The amendment deals with prohibiting surgical or medical treatment to children younger than 18 years of age for gender dysphoria and any non-surgical treatment without a parent’s consent. Even if the Senate passes it with the changes, questions remain as to if the House will agree with them.

The medical marijuana bill could also be voted on as well.

“To be determined,” said Republican Senator Damon Thayer, (R)-Georgetown. “It has its two readings. So it is in the possession of the rules committee. The rules committee has not decided whether that bill will be posted today or not. We are still trying to determine if we have the votes.”

Thayer says the senators will likely meet until midnight but want to get the majority of their work done by 11:00 p.m. to get the bill filed in time.

Lawmakers will reconvene on March 29th for two more days of the session. They must be complete by midnight on March 30th.

