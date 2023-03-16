One more mild day before cold front brings rain back to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start the day with some sunshine, but we will unfortunately not end it the same way.

Today and Tonight

We will start off chilly again this morning, so make sure you check your cars for frost before you head out. A few clouds are working their way in, but I’m not sure they are moving in fast enough to keep the frost away early.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds until late morning when the clouds will take over and carry us into the afternoon and evening hours. The good news is even though it will look dreary, the rain chances look to hold off until late tonight. Highs will make their way into the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, we will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 as rain chances start late in advance of our next system.

Extended Forecast

The luck of the Irish will not be with us on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, but at least the radar will have its green on as it shows us some scattered showers. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s before lunchtime and then slowly drop into the 40s in the evening hours as the front moves through. Rain chances should wrap up pretty early on Friday night before lows fall back into the upper 20s to around 30 as the skies slowly clear out.

Both weekend days look dry and mainly sunny, but it will be chilly for the last weekend of winter. Highs will only be in the 40s with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s both nights.

Spring officially starts on Monday afternoon. While there will be sunshine, the temperatures will stay below average for this time of the year, only topping out around 50.

It looks like we will stay dry for the majority of next week, so that’s a plus. It also looks like our temperatures will start an upward trend and could be back into the low 60s by Thursday.

