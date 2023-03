LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel High School Softball program achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday, notching its 800th victory in school history.

The Lady Jaguars defeated Leslie County in their season opener, 16-1 in four innings.

North Laurel’s next game is against Hazard in their home opener on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

