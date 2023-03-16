Morehead State upsets Clemson in the first round of the NIT

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYMT) - The Morehead State Eagles’ historic season will continue!

Preston Spradlin’s squad came back from a 15-point first half to upset top-seeded Clemson 68-64 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers opened up the game with a game on a 10-0 run, even taking as big of a 15-point lead with 8:29 to go in the first half. From there, the Eagles battled back with multiple 8-0 runs to cut the deficit to two going into halftime.

Both teams remained competitive throughout the second half, with Morehead State taking the lead with 4:37 left on a Drew Thelwell three-pointer. The Eagles’ tight defense prevented Clemson shots down the stretch, with MSU sealing the win on foul shots late.

Mark Freeman led all scorers for Morehead with 19 points. Alex Gross added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles will move on to play at UAB in the NIT quarterfinals this weekend.

Final stats from the Morehead State-Clemson game. (StatBroadcast)

