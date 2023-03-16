Lyon County’s Travis Perry breaks “King” Kelly Coleman’s all-time scoring record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 67-year-old record set by one of the mountains’ finest basketball players has been broken.

Lyon County junior star Travis Perry broke the all-time KHSAA scoring record of 4,337 points in a 23-point performance in the Sweet 16.

“King” Kelly Coleman set the previous record in his career at Wayland High School, where he played from 1953-56 and was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball his senior year.

The Lyons beat Newport 61-46 to advance to face the winner of GRC and North Laurel in the Elite 8, where Perry will surely add to his now 4,340 points.

