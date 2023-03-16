Laurel County man arrested on charges relating to firearm possession, public intoxication

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a London man Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a dispute complaint.

The arrest happened at TIB drive about half of a mile south of London. When deputies got to the scene, they made contact with an individual under the influence.

After an investigation, it was determined Sizemore was a convicted felon. Deputies also learned Sizemore had possession of a .410 gauge shotgun.

Sizemore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; public intoxication - controlled substances.

Sizemore was booked and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

