Laurel County man arrested on charges relating to firearm possession, public intoxication

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Timmy L....
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Timmy L. Sizemore age 39 of London on Tuesday evening March 14, 2023 at approximately 4:52 PM.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a London man Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about a dispute complaint.

The arrest happened at TIB drive about half of a mile south of London. When deputies got to the scene, they made contact with an individual under the influence.

After an investigation, it was determined Sizemore was a convicted felon. Deputies also learned Sizemore had possession of a .410 gauge shotgun.

Sizemore was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; public intoxication - controlled substances.

Sizemore was booked and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Latest News

The two women were arrested after the infant died at the hospital on Friday.
Two people arrested in connection to Human Trafficking case
Smart Start Ribbon Cutting
New daycare in EKY town could benefit working families
KELLY CRAFT
‘What we need right now is to tackle the problem’: GOP gubernatorial candidate visits EKY
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senators working to pass House Bill 470