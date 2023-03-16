KSP helps to prepare EKY school for active shooter situations

Active shooting training
Active shooting training(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Faculty and staff with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) are taking what they learned in Thursday’s active shooter training to prepare for the worst.

Kentucky State Police were on HCTC’s technical campus to set up various hands-on simulations; guiding attendees on the do’s and don’ts of protecting yourself and others in an active shooter situation.

“If you look at some of the past recent events, the places that they’ve happened are in remote, very rural areas... small communities, things that would never happen and so we can’t expect and just say, ‘oh, we’re okay, we’re sheltered; we have to be prepared, no matter where we’re at,” said HCTC Workforce Solutions Liaison Scott Elder.

Faculty and staff were also taught on the importance of having an escape route, ways to disarm active shooters and how to best defend yourself if you are in close contact with someone aiming to harm you.

Those with HCTC said these trainings are annual and are imperative in ensuring that safety of faculty, staff, and students on campus.

HCTC’s next active shooter training will be March 23 on the main campus in Hazard. There will also be more trainings in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Latest News

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Timmy L....
Laurel County man arrested on charges relating to firearm possession, public intoxication
The two women were arrested after the infant died at the hospital on Friday.
Two people arrested in connection to Human Trafficking case
Smart Start Ribbon Cutting
New daycare in EKY town could benefit working families
KELLY CRAFT
‘What we need right now is to tackle the problem’: GOP gubernatorial candidate visits EKY