KSP helps to prepare EKY school for active shooter situations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Faculty and staff with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) are taking what they learned in Thursday’s active shooter training to prepare for the worst.

Kentucky State Police were on HCTC’s technical campus to set up various hands-on simulations; guiding attendees on the do’s and don’ts of protecting yourself and others in an active shooter situation.

“If you look at some of the past recent events, the places that they’ve happened are in remote, very rural areas... small communities, things that would never happen and so we can’t expect and just say, ‘oh, we’re okay, we’re sheltered; we have to be prepared, no matter where we’re at,” said HCTC Workforce Solutions Liaison Scott Elder.

Faculty and staff were also taught on the importance of having an escape route, ways to disarm active shooters and how to best defend yourself if you are in close contact with someone aiming to harm you.

Those with HCTC said these trainings are annual and are imperative in ensuring that safety of faculty, staff, and students on campus.

HCTC’s next active shooter training will be March 23 on the main campus in Hazard. There will also be more trainings in the fall.

