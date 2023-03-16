Kentucky man sentenced to 10 years for role in methamphetamine conspiracy

JONESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced Stephen Elliott, of Lovell, Kentucky, was sentenced by the Lee County Circuit Court to 10 years in the Virginia Penitentiary for his role in a conspiracy to transport large quantities of methamphetamine from Kentucky into Lee County, Virginia in April of 2022 on Wednesday.

“Through our investigation and prosecution, we were able to prove that the defendant participated in a conspiracy to transport and distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine in Lee County. The sentence imposed today, ten years to serve, reflects the harm that such conduct causes in our community. I want to thank the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police for working closely with my office throughout all stages of the investigation and prosecution.”

Two other defendants were also charged and convicted in the conspiracy. Michael Eugene Vineyard, of Dayton, Ohio, entered guilty pleas and was sentenced to 15 years in the Virginia Penitentiary on March 2nd.

Carlton Adams, of Dayton, Ohio, entered pleas of not guilty. Adams was tried and convicted by a jury during a weeklong trial in December. Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6th.

