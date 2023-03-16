Good Question: How do bills in Frankfort get their numbers during the legislative session?

Good Question: How do bills in Frankfort get their numbers during the legislative session?
By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we cover the legislature, you may hear us referring to bills by number, and that led to today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Alexa and Aimee both ask, How do the House and Senate bills in Frankfort get their numbers during the legislative session?

When covering those bills as they make their way through the legislature, they are usually referred to by their number.

We asked Mike Wynn with the Legislative Research Commission, about this. He told me, in most cases, bills are assigned numbers in the order they are filed. However, some numbers, especially numbers one through ten, are often reserved for priority bills.

We saw that this year with House Bill 1, which was the Republican-led effort to reduce the individual income tax that Governor Andy Beshear signed into law. House Bill 3 was the juvenile justice bill, also a big priority that received a low number.

