Frederick Douglass gallops past Martin County in KHSAA Sweet 16

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In their first game back at Rupp Arena since 1983, the Cardinals were grounded.

Frederick Douglass cruised past Martin County 73-53 in the first round of the UK Health Care KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.

The Cards got out to an early lead behind layups from Dray Duff, Matthew Linville and Brayden McKenzie, but a 10-0 Broncos run put FD up eight and they never looked back.

McKenzie led Martin County with 11 points.

The Cardinals wrap up the season with a 24-11 record.

Martin County-Frederick Douglass stats
Martin County-Frederick Douglass stats(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
Ernie Scott unexpectedly died in his home on Sunday
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director

Latest News

Maaliya Owens and Jordan Brock represent Kentucky in Tennessee Tech's NCAA run
Jordan Brock and Maaliya Owens represent Kentucky at NCAAW Tournament
North Laurel Sweet 16
North Laurel Sweet 16
Lyon County Sweet 16
Lyon County Sweet 16
Tennessee Tech Women's NCAA
Tennessee Tech Women's NCAA Tournament