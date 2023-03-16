Frederick Douglass gallops past Martin County in KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In their first game back at Rupp Arena since 1983, the Cardinals were grounded.

Frederick Douglass cruised past Martin County 73-53 in the first round of the UK Health Care KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.

The Cards got out to an early lead behind layups from Dray Duff, Matthew Linville and Brayden McKenzie, but a 10-0 Broncos run put FD up eight and they never looked back.

McKenzie led Martin County with 11 points.

The Cardinals wrap up the season with a 24-11 record.

