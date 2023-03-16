Finishing what BB King started: Breathitt County goes to the Sweet 16

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - “For me, to go to the state tournament. We got to go and everything short of it, I consider a failure. But that’s me, that’s what I consider every year.”

At the beginning of the season, BB King set the tone. At the end, the Breathitt County Bobcats carried out his final goal, winning the school’s first 14th Region championship since 1996.

“You know it’s the most of a roller coaster I’ve battled in a long time,” said Breathitt County interim head boys basketball coach Kyle Moore. “We’ve battled through some things with the flooding. We’ve got kids on the team who have lost things and losing coach king in the middle of the season. Our kids have been put through a lot. So I’m fortunate to get to coach this group.”

After a flood, the loss of their coach, and a slump in January, these Bobcats look to win the 14th Region’s first game at Rupp since Hazard beat South Laurel in 2008.

“I feel like 14th region, a lot of people look down on it but I think the 14th region’s got a lot of talent in it,” said senior center Bryce Hoskins. “I think one of the keys for us is playing every single game like you’re playing state champions.”

Breathitt County will take on Male on Thursday morning at 11.

