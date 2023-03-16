Eastern Ky. eye care center announces opening date

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new eye care center will soon open in Hazard.

Hazard native Dr. Jordan Davidson and his team announced in a Facebook post they will begin seeing patients on May 1.

Davidson-Moore Eyecare is located at 1824 North Main Street in the Walkertown community.

The center will operate on limited days but plans to provide services Monday-Friday soon.

“We look forward to serving Hazard and Eastern Kentucky with all eyecare needs,” a Facebook post said.

