Eastern Ky. eye care center announces opening date
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new eye care center will soon open in Hazard.
Hazard native Dr. Jordan Davidson and his team announced in a Facebook post they will begin seeing patients on May 1.
Davidson-Moore Eyecare is located at 1824 North Main Street in the Walkertown community.
The center will operate on limited days but plans to provide services Monday-Friday soon.
“We look forward to serving Hazard and Eastern Kentucky with all eyecare needs,” a Facebook post said.
