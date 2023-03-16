Clay County man arrested for receiving stolen property

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, March 13th, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for infractions after they received a call about phone line that was stolen and damaged. Deputies arrested the driver, Tony Dezarn, of Manchester, after receiving the call.

During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle in question was involved in theft and stolen items were found in the vehicle that Dezarn was driving during the stop.

After taking Dezarn to the Clay County Detention Center, staff members at the detention center found crystal-like substance during the intake search.

Dezarn was charged with the following charges:

No tail lamps

License to be in Possession

Failure of Non-Owner/Operator to Maintain Required Insurance

Operating on Suspended or Revoked Driver’s License

Receiving Stolen Property - $1,000 < $10,000

Criminal Mischief - first degree

Possession of Controlled Substance - first degree

Promoting Contraband - first degree

