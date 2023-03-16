Clay County man arrested for receiving stolen property
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, March 13th, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for infractions after they received a call about phone line that was stolen and damaged. Deputies arrested the driver, Tony Dezarn, of Manchester, after receiving the call.
During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle in question was involved in theft and stolen items were found in the vehicle that Dezarn was driving during the stop.
After taking Dezarn to the Clay County Detention Center, staff members at the detention center found crystal-like substance during the intake search.
Dezarn was charged with the following charges:
No tail lamps
License to be in Possession
Failure of Non-Owner/Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
Operating on Suspended or Revoked Driver’s License
Receiving Stolen Property - $1,000 < $10,000
Criminal Mischief - first degree
Possession of Controlled Substance - first degree
Promoting Contraband - first degree
