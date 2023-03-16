Breathitt County falls to Male in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats showed some fight early, but couldn’t fight off the Bulldogs.

Breathitt County tell to Male in the first round of the UK Health Care KHSAA Boys Sweet 16, 94-59.

The Bobcats came out to an early 12-5 lead to start the game behind layups by Austin Sperry and Andrew Combs followed by back-to-back three-pointers by Luke Bellamy.

Male responded with a 13-0 run and outscored Breathitt County 49-15 the rest of the first half.

Bellamy led the Bobcats with 16 points. Sperry added 10.

The Bobcats finish with a record of 18-10.

Breathitt County-Male stats (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.