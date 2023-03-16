55th annual prayer breakfast in the commonwealth

Mar. 16, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 55th annual prayer breakfast in the commonwealth brought political leaders together from all over Kentucky.

The prayer breakfast was held at Kentucky State University in Frankfort as this year’s legislative session approaches its conclusion.

The venue appeared to be packed as both Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman were there.

Country artist Walker Montgomery performed for the event.

Coleman kicked off the breakfast with a few words about some of the diversity in the community.

“We all hail from different communities,” Coleman said. “We practice different expressions of faith. We possess wide-ranging political views. But this diversity is our strength.”

