University of the Cumberlands reaches settlement with family of student who died on campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of the Cumberlands reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the family of Grant Brace.

Brace was a member of the men’s wrestling team. He died hours after on-campus workouts in August 2020.

The settlement includes payments of more than $14 million, the university’s agreement to engage in a heat-illness training project and the promotion of the Brace family’s work to raise awareness of heat-related injuries.

“Grant was a talented, well-liked young man entering his junior year with a bright future ahead of him,” said UC Chancellor Jerry Jackson. “Our University community continues to mourn his untimely loss. We sincerely hope that resolving this matter early in the legal process will offer the Brace family a measure of peace and healing.”

Officials with the university said it will continue to ensure protocols in its athletics department align with NAIA standards and hopes the university’s decision to settle the case will respect the Brace family’s loss.

