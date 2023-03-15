Sunshine returns along with some warmer temperatures!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frosty morning, that big ball of light in the sky will be back in full force today!

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the low to mid-20s with some frost on the ground and on our cars. Make sure you give yourself time to warm them up or scrape them off.

The sunshine will stick around all day and that will warm us up to around the 50-degree mark, which is a nice change of pace from the 30s and snow we had off and on for most of the day on Tuesday.

Tonight, a few clouds will build in by morning, which will keep us closer to 30, but some sheltered valleys could fall into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Our dry conditions continue for most of Thursday and southwest winds will cause temperatures to briefly soar, but we will not be able to hang onto the sun outside the morning hours. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system Thursday night and Friday. The good news is that we should still top out in the low 60s even with the clouds.

Rain chances return to the region late Thursday night and will hang around in scattered form through most of Friday. Lows will drop into the upper 40s Thursday night.

I think our daytime high on Friday will be fairly early in the day, peaking in the upper 50s and drop into the 50s and 40s by the afternoon and evening hours. If there is enough moisture left as temperatures continue to fall behind the front, we could see some snow mix in Friday night. Most locations will be in the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

The good news is that even though it will be cold for the last weekend of winter, it looks dry at this point.

