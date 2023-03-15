Sports wagering bill heads to full Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky is heading to the full Senate.

House Bill 551 was heard and passed in a Senate committee on Wednesday. Wednesday was the first time the bill had been heard by a Senate committee.

If the bill is signed into law, the horse racing industry would regulate sports betting parlors at track owned facilities. Community members would also be able to place bets on phones or mobile devices.

David Walls with the Family Foundation said that is a cause for concern.

“[It could] turn potentially every iPhone, every internet connected device into a mini casino,” said Walls.

Several of the members in committee cast ‘yes’ votes but said they want to study in further, meaning they could change their votes to no once it gets in the full Senate.

Even some legislators those who cast ‘yes’ votes say there is concern about the kind of access children may have to the industry.

Senator Christian McDaniel, a republican representing part of Kenton County, said, “I would hope the industry will Behave responsibly toward minors. And think a look at the future in that is definitely worth it.”

Lawmakers are expected to meet tomorrow and then break for a veto session.

