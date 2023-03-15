Pulaski County comes up short to Warren Central at Boys’ Sweet 16

Pulaski County falls to Warren Central at Sweet 16
Pulaski County falls to Warren Central at Sweet 16(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maroons of Pulaski County came up short to one of the tournament favorites in Warren Central at the 2023 UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16.

Senior Barek Williams led the Maroons with 19 points in the 80-55 loss to the Dragons.

Pulaski County-Warren Central box score
Pulaski County-Warren Central box score(StatBroadcast)

Pulaski County ends the season 27-7, with six seniors leaving behind a successful run for the Maroons.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hal Rogers Parkway open again, four people taken to hospital
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
Food City
Pike County Food City closing for construction, reopening in late fall
Blizzard of 93 News Packages
Looking back: Blizzard of 1993

Latest News

For the first time since 1996, the Breathitt County Bobcats will go to Lexington.
Finishing what BB King started: Breathitt County goes to the Sweet 16
RW Sanford signs with Union.
Harlan’s RW Sanford signs with Union
The Jaguars have won the 13th Region for the first time since 2012.
North Laurel looking for a different result at this year’s Sweet Sixteen
Blue squad's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, dunks near White squad's Bryce Hopkins during Kentucky's...
Oscar Tshiebwe named Consensus All-American for second straight year