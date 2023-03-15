Pulaski County comes up short to Warren Central at Boys’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maroons of Pulaski County came up short to one of the tournament favorites in Warren Central at the 2023 UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16.

Senior Barek Williams led the Maroons with 19 points in the 80-55 loss to the Dragons.

Pulaski County-Warren Central box score (StatBroadcast)

Pulaski County ends the season 27-7, with six seniors leaving behind a successful run for the Maroons.

