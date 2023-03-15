POLICE: Arrests made following human trafficking investigation in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced that, after an investigation, two arrests had been made in a human trafficking case.

On Jan. 30, an HCSO deputy was flagged down while on patrol and alerted to a man that had allegedly attempted to buy nude photographs of a teenage girl.

After an investigation, deputies found evidence of a plot between two men to promote human trafficking by buying photographs of a juvenile female. Later, HCSO obtained arrest warrants for the two men.

On Feb. 28, Justin Harris of Harlan was arrested and charged with promoting human trafficking (victim 16 years old or younger).

On March 12, the London Police Department arrested Shawn Smith of Cumberland who is charged with human trafficking.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.