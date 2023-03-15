Oscar Tshiebwe named Consensus All-American for second straight year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since Kenny “Sky” Walker, a Wildcat has been named a consensus All-American for the second year in a row.

Oscar Tshiebwe was once again named an All-American by the United States Basketball Writer’s Association, The Sporting News, the Associated Press and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

He is the ninth consensus two-time All-American in program history.

Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounds for the second-consecutive season. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block per game in another banner season for the Wildcats.

