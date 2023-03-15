Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: 3-15-2023: A missing 2-month-old girl has been located, and her mother is in custody on warrants in connection with the case, officials with the Ashland Police Department confirmed Tuesday night.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, an update states Mylee is safe.

Officials thanked the public and the media for their assistance in getting the word out.

Original Story 3-14-2023: The Ashland Police Department is searching for a mother and child who walked away from a facility in Ashland.

Police say Kayla Simpson, 27, of Pike County, and her child, two-month-old Mylee, left a facility on Central Ave. around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Around the same time, a light-colored pick-up truck was spotted leaving the facility and traveling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Simpson is now charged with custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

Police are asking for public assistance in finding the mother and daughter and encourage folks to call (606) 385-3273 if they have any information on their whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hal Rogers Parkway open again, four people taken to hospital
Blizzard of 93 News Packages
Looking back: Blizzard of 1993
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Woman seriously injured after being thrown out of moving car
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Several EKY schools to compete in largest school archery tournament in the US

Latest News

Sunny skies
Sunshine returns along with some warmer temperatures!
Mountain Lawmaker Update - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain Lawmaker Update - 11:00 p.m.
Maddy Newsome Fundraiser - 11:00 p.m.
Maddy Newsome Fundraiser - 11:00 p.m.
The University of Kentucky Hockey Club is headed to the national championships.
UK hockey team headed to national championships