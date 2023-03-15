Kentucky prison officer convicted of writing false reports about assaults on inmates

Kentucky prison officer convicted of writing false reports about assaults on inmates
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal jury convicted a Kentucky prison officer for writing false reports about assaults on inmates, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kevin Pearce was acquitted on other charges of ordering other prison employees to write false reports and violating an inmate’s rights by assaulting him.

Pearce and two other officers, Samuel Patrick and Clinton Pauley, were charged in connection to assaults on inmates in 2021 at the federal prison in Martin County.

Pauley and Patrick have already pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Kayla Simpson was seen walking away with two-month-old Maylee on Tuesday night.
Missing two month old found safe, mother facing charges
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a serial theft suspect.
S. KY police looking for suspected serial thief
Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
Senate Bill 47 passes through Ky. Senate Committee
The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court
HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
One more mild day before cold front brings rain back to the mountains
For the first time since 1996, the Breathitt County Bobcats will go to Lexington.
Breathitt Co. overcomes struggles to reach Sweet 16
Drag protests to Senate Bill 115
Fate of bill that would restrict drag shows up in the air
Mountain News at 5:30 - Breathitt County Sweet 16 preview
Mountain News at 5:30 - Breathitt County Sweet 16 preview
WorkFest 2023 is inviting students to spend their spring break with a hammer in hand, bringing...
Christian Appalachian Project’s WorkFest 2023 rebuilding homes, restoring hope