Keeneland hiring for upcoming spring meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2023 spring meet at Keeneland is right around the corner, and hiring for race days is underway.

The majority of the positions are entry-level and don’t require any formal training. They are looking for 2,000 people to come work to fill a wide variety of positions ranging from guest services to dining.

“Good attitude. Wanting to come in and be a part of something bigger than yourself. That’s really the kind of folks we’re looking for,” said managing director of Keeneland Hospitality Marc Therrien

it takes a lot of hard work to give attendees a great experience when they walk through the gates at Keeneland.

“We’re going to feed 270,000 people in 17 days,” said Therrien. “That’s a big undertaking, so in order to be able to do that it has to be a good culture.”

Therrien has worked at the track since 2016. He says people from as far as Texas and beyond are eager to work at the iconic event.

“More people are reapplying to come in here, so you’ll see a lot more familiar faces each season,” said Therrien.

Therrien says they want to welcome new faces too. Nearly all positions are up for grabs including in retail and security.

As for hospitality positions, Therrien said “we need about 800 to get through the race meet. We’re looking pretty good. We’re getting there but are always looking for more people.”

Therrien says people ages 18 and up can apply. Employees for the whole spring meet will work 40 paid hours each week. Therrien says the pay ranges from $14/hr to $22/hr. H

If you’re interested, you still have a few weeks left where you can come and apply in person at the hiring center, which is located on the second floor of the race track grandstand. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last day you can come is march 30. You’re asked to bring two forms of identification with you when you apply.

If you can’t make it to the hiring center, you can apply online.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.