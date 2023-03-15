HB 153 passes through House, making state closer to “Second Amendment Sanctuary”

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A bill that recently passed through the House on Wednesday afternoon will make Kentucky one step closer to being a “Second Amendment Sanctuary”.

House Bill 153 would prohibit Kentucky from enforcing a federal ban or regulation on firearms.

HB 153 passed through the House with a 78-19 vote and will go to the Senate.

In 2022, the bill also made it through the House but never made it out of Senate committee.

