Grundy Double Kwik couple appears in court

The two were captured on video performing sexual acts at the Grundy Double Kwik location.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Last week, Mildred Pacheco, 47, of Danville, Va. and Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, Va. appeared in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Buchanan County.

On New Year’s Eve, Pacheco and Fuller appeared in video evidence performing sexual acts in front of several people, including minors, at the Grundy Double Kwik location.

After, a verbal altercation ensued, and Pacheco retrieved a metal tool from the car and made threats toward bystanders, but no physical altercation ensued and nobody was hurt.

Pacheco plead guilty to obscene sexual display in public, contributing delinquency to a minor, and assault and battery. She received a 12-month jail sentence, with 6 months of that sentence suspended on the condition she complete 12 months of supervised probation for the assault charge.

Fuller saw charges of feloniously eluding police, obscene sexual display in public, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which will be empaneled in April.

