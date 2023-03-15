Clouds on the increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nice weather gets even nicer as we head into the day on Thursday, but that’s ahead of an increase in clouds and showers as we await another late week system.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Calm winds, cool temperatures and mostly clear skies continue through the nighttime hours. However, we’ll start to see some clouds return to the picture as we head through the nighttime hours. We’re cool, though, with lows in the lower 30s.

Clouds re-enter the picture in earnest tomorrow as we increase moisture and warmth ahead of our next system. I think we’re dry during the day as our next system approaches, and even with clouds that will mean warmer highs in the lower 60s. Clouds continue to build overnight as we watch our next system work in. Some showers may also work in during the overnight hours as we keep it milder, in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Plenty of showery weather on tap as another strong front pushes into the region for Friday. While it does look to be a bity breezy, it’s still nothing like what we saw a couple of weeks ago. Scattered showers look to move through the region, especially early in the day, with more widely scattered activity working in later in the day. Highs near 60° are expected early in the day before temperatures fall into the 40s during the evening.

As we fall into the lower 30s overnight, we’ll have to watch some spots to switch what’s left of the rain to snow as we head into early Saturday morning. Just like earlier this week, we’ll have to watch our ridgetops, but most should just see wet grounds. That leads into some much nicer weather as we work into the weekend proper, though things get chilly. Mostly sunny skies continue through the end of the weekend and into early next week as highs stay in the lower to middle 40s.

