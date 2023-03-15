Attorney General Daniel Cameron visits SEKY to host fentanyl forum

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The fentanyl crisis is something that continues to plague the Commonwealth, but on Wednesday, numerous state and local officials along with leaders in the fight against opioids met in Corbin to discuss solutions to this issue.

This event marked the third gathering for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Operation Fight Fentanyl Forum.

“We didn’t want to just bring in money, which we’ve done, roughly to the tune of 842,000,000 dollars, but we also wanted to talk to people, in counties just like Whitley County, about the issues that you all are experiencing in this community,” Cameron said.

Attorney General Cameron has held forums in Kenton and Pendleton Counties, but on Wednesday, he and other panelists met at the Corbin Center to discuss how this issue pertains to the region.

“As fatigued and tired as many of us are talking about the opioid epidemic, we are much closer to the beginning of this catastrophe than we are to the end,” said Bryan Hubbard, KY Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director.

These forums are serving as an opportunity for Cameron, his team, and leaders in the fight against opioids to discuss what solutions can be put into place to help.

“Part of what we want from these forums is for people to meet other folks who are working in this space, that we can have more communication to break down those silos, and again, do this collaboratively, so we can end this affliction that has plagued our people for far too long,” Cameron said.

Attorney General Cameron said he hopes to host more of these forums across the Commonwealth for as long as it takes to help curb this issue.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

